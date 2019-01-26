“The power I used is from China. I knew that I could win.” (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas—“And the new!” was read aloud at the Toyota Center in Houston to proclaim Xu Can as the new owner of the WBA Featherweight World title after a well fought and entertaining win over Jesus Rojas in the co-main event of DAZN’s night of fights in the Space City.

Rojas (26-3-2, 19 KO’s) found his attempts to push Can in any direction to be much harder than expected. The Puerto Rican champion had a tough time early in the contest breaking Xu’s guard. Jesus fired a few punches to Can’s body to end the opening three minutes. Rojas continued his approach consisting of close-in punches such as uppercuts and short hooks. Can (16-3, 2 KO’s) remained disciplined as he kept his gloves tight and connected with a few combinations to the head towards the end of the second. The initial moments of round three began to show just how good the two fighters really were. Rojas continued the pressure with well placed jabs and straight rights until Can answered with a five punch flurry to the head to close the round, much to the delight of the crowd.

Xu began the fourth much on the front foot. He used his jab and appeared to be wise enough to move away from the champion after he tried to land more than a few punches. Rojas went back to his bread and butter. Short uppercuts, which were finally answered by Xu with a solid right hook to the head.

With the first third of the contest in the books, Xu Can used much of the fifth to counter the efforts of Jesus Rojas. Early in the following period, the Chinese boxer punched Rojas in to a corner and took much of what remained to let the Puerto Rican know that his shots weren’t having much of an effect on him. The last twenty seconds saw them trade crisp, hard shots to the head.

The Toyota Center seemed to be divided. Fans of Rojas were on one side, while a sizable contingent on the opposite portion waved the Chinese flag and cheered on their fighter. Much of the seventh appeared to belong to Rojas. His output level had visibly increased and he applied constant pressure. Can’s counters didn’t connect as much as they previously had. Perhaps Xu got the message. He chased Jesus for much of the eighth and looked to land his overhand right after setting it up with his snapping left jab.

Rojas began round nine with a few quick shots to the head, which made sweat fly off for great visual purposes, yet Xu shook it off. Matters settled a bit as Jesus stayed true to his head hunting approach coupled with rights to the body. The first round in double digits began with each fighter appearing almost as fresh as the first round in single digits. Xu continued to counter up high after Rojas threw his customary uppercuts and body punches. Round eleven was much of the same. Jabs, follow up’s and counters. Can had a good moment towards the end when his shots momentarily shook Rojas against the ropes. On to one more round the contest would go.

The briefest of pleasantries were given to begin round twelve. It turned into a simple back and forth process. Rojas threw three to four short head shots, after which Can would reply in turn. It appeared clear that Jesus was doing all he could to steal the round. Xu’s shots kept coming, but it remained to be seen if the fact that he only had two knockouts on his boxing ledger would make a difference tonight. The judges would ultimately decide.

The decision was unanimous. Gloria Martinez turned in a score of 117-111, while Alfredo Polanco saw the bout at 116-112 and Ignacio Robles scored it 118-110 to award the victory to Xu Can, the new WBA Featherweight world champion.

“I knew this would be a very hard fight,” Can commented in impressive English. “I knew that I could win this fight. The power I used is from China. I knew that I could win.”

When asked about a possible fight with Leo Santa Cruz or other belt holders, he said, “I am not scared of anyone.”

