By Cain Bradley on September 6, 2017
Yafai vs. Ishida announced
The undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev was always likely to be a tasty affair.

The undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev was always likely to be a tasty affair and the first bout has been announced. It will see Khalid “Kal” Yafai (22-0) defending his WBA Super Flyweight Title against his mandatory in Sho Ishida (24-0).

The Birmingham fighter won his world title against Luis Concepcion on an Anthony Joshua undercard and will hope for similar success here. This will be his second defense of the title, coming against his mandatory challenger.

Ishida is also unbeaten and has a really strong jab which along with a four-inch reach advantage he should be able to use to his advantage. He does have a habit of tiring down the stretch and with Yafai adept at working to the body, Yafai could really exploit it.

Fighter's Info

  • Khalid Yafai

  • Sho Ishida

