Conteh won the crown a year earlier from Jorge Ahumada and it was his second defense.

On October 9, 1976 at the Forum in Copenhagen, WBC light heavyweight champion John Conteh from Liverpool, England defended his title against Yaqui Lopez from Zacatecas Mexico. Conteh won the crown a year earlier from Jorge Ahumada and it was his second defense. The champ was 28-1 going in, the challenger was 31-3, and the bout was as competitive as could be…