By Boxing News on October 8, 2018
Conteh won the crown a year earlier from Jorge Ahumada and it was his second defense.

On October 9, 1976 at the Forum in Copenhagen, WBC light heavyweight champion John Conteh from Liverpool, England defended his title against Yaqui Lopez from Zacatecas Mexico. Conteh won the crown a year earlier from Jorge Ahumada and it was his second defense. The champ was 28-1 going in, the challenger was 31-3, and the bout was as competitive as could be…

John Conteh UD15 Yaqui Lopez



Fighter's Info

  • Yaqui Lopez

  • John Conteh

Real Name Ãlvaro LÃ³pez
Origin Zacatecas, ZT, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1951.05.21 (67)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W61+L15+D0=76
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Trainer Jack Cruz

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1984.09.12 Bash Ali 23-9-0 L(SD) 12/12
1983.09.21 Carlos Leon 34-3-0 L(TKO) 4/12
1983.05.07 Eddie Gonzales 22-2-0 W(UD) 10/10
1983.02.19 Mike Jameson 11-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
1982.11.27 James Williams 22-19-2 W(UD) 10/10
1982.09.09 Roger Braxton 1-10-1 W(UD) 10/10

