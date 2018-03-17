He can trade in a war or using his slick reflexes to outbox opponents. (AFP/Yuri Cortez)

Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of another Olympian. This time it is one of the standout talents from 2016 in Daniyar Yeleussinov from Kazakhstan. He was also a world champion in 2013 but could only win a silver in 2015 when defeated by super prospect Mohammed Rabii. In the Olympics he won unanimous decisions over Josh Kelly, Souleymane Cissokho, Gabriel Maestre and Shakhram Giyasov. He will make his debut on the April 28 card headlined by Daniel Jacobs. He is just as comfortable trading in a war or using his slick reflexes to outbox opponents.