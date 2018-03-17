Yeleussinov signs with Matchroom

By Cain Bradley on March 17, 2018
Yeleussinov signs with Matchroom
He can trade in a war or using his slick reflexes to outbox opponents. (AFP/Yuri Cortez)

Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of another Olympian. This time it is one of the standout talents in Daniyar Yeleussinov…

Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of another Olympian. This time it is one of the standout talents from 2016 in Daniyar Yeleussinov from Kazakhstan. He was also a world champion in 2013 but could only win a silver in 2015 when defeated by super prospect Mohammed Rabii. In the Olympics he won unanimous decisions over Josh Kelly, Souleymane Cissokho, Gabriel Maestre and Shakhram Giyasov. He will make his debut on the April 28 card headlined by Daniel Jacobs. He is just as comfortable trading in a war or using his slick reflexes to outbox opponents.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: daniyar yeleussinov Eddie Hearn matchroom boxing Daniel Jacobs mohammed rabii josh kelly souleymane cissokho gabriel maestre shakhram giyasov cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp