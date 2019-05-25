Tell it to the judge and see what good it does. (Jamie Morton/Beau Rivage Resort Casino)

“I wanna do bigger and better things. Much respect to Austin Trout. He came out and fought. But I came out with the victory I thought…”

Saturday night at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, in a fight televised live on FS1, former WBA super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (31-5-1 (17 KOs), the southpaw from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs), the former 2012 Olympian from Encino, California, by way of Cleveland, Ohio, fought to a questionable split decision draw.

The final scores after 10 rounds were 99-91 for Gausha, 96-94 for Trout, and 95-95.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks trimmed in blue and silver, 33-year-old Trout entered the ring having lost three of his last four fights. Each of those losses was to an elite fighter, Jermell Charlo in 2017, and Jarrett Hurd and Jermall Charlo in 2018, signaling that Trout needed a victory to remain relevant in his talent-heavy division. He closed the gap as the rounds progressed, and while he didn’t win the bout, except on John Dixson’s incomprehensible scorecard, a split decision draw was the next best thing.

Thirty-one-year-old Gausha, fighting out of the red corner in blue trunks with white trim, was the slight underdog coming into the bout. His only loss was to the troublesome Erislandy Lara in 2017 and, in lieu of world-class power, many thought he would overpower Trout to win a unanimous decision in the eyes of the judges. To impartial observers scoring the fight from the Beau Rivage or in the comfort of their homes, it appeared he did just that.

Tell it to the judge and see what good it does.

Trout has been fighting pro for twice as long as Gausha, 14 to 7 years, and his experience against the best fighters at super welter gave his performance a certain authority. And while the fighters landed at an almost identical percentage, Gausha outworked the one-time champ, throwing and landing more punches, many of them eye-catching punches as Trout, with limited head movement, seemed unable to avoid the right hands that repeatedly.

There’s no dog in Austin Trout. The same is true of Terrell Gausha. But the latter appeared to win the fight, as the booing crowd suggested, perhaps not by a 99-91 margin, which was the most accurate of the scorecards, which was nullified by the other two judges.

With the exception of Trout and his team, few seem satisfied with the verdict.

“You know, I felt like I won the fight,” Gausha said. “His boxing sometimes get the decision. I mean it is what it is. I’ve been through a lot this camp. I caught a bad cold the last week of training camp. My father passed away during this training camp. It was rough but I got through it.”

When asked about a rematch, Gausha said, “I wanna do bigger and better things. Much respect to Austin Trout. He came out and fought. But I came out with the victory I thought.”

Trout was also asked a possible rematch.

“We need to do that again,” he said. “That ain’t right. That’s after a year layoff. I know what it is. We need to do that again. Now you know I’m a little more active, I need an immediate rematch.”