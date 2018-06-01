Yoka vs. Allen announced
By Cain Bradley on June 1, 2018
Tony Yoka takes on British heavyweight Dave Allen on June 23rd in Paris. (Jim Cooke)
Allen probably tops out as a Commonwealth or British Title holder with losses to Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte and Lenroy Thomas…
Tony Yoka (4-0) will take on a decent step up for his fifth fight. He takes on British heavyweight Dave Allen (13-3-2). It will take place on June 23rd in Paris.
Allen probably tops out as a Commonwealth or British Title holder with his losses coming against Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte and Lenroy Thomas. Yoka has barely impressed as a professional though and is perhaps fortunate to have won his Olympic gold medal.
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion