Tony Yoka takes on British heavyweight Dave Allen on June 23rd in Paris. (Jim Cooke)

Tony Yoka (4-0) will take on a decent step up for his fifth fight. He takes on British heavyweight Dave Allen (13-3-2). It will take place on June 23rd in Paris.

Allen probably tops out as a Commonwealth or British Title holder with his losses coming against Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte and Lenroy Thomas. Yoka has barely impressed as a professional though and is perhaps fortunate to have won his Olympic gold medal.