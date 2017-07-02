Max Schmeling vs. Young Stribling

July 2, 2017
Max Schmeling vs. Young Stribling
Schmeling was 43-4-3. Stribling was 239-12-15. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On July 3, 1931 at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, heavyweight champion Max Schmeling, the “Black Uhlan of the Rhine” from Klein Luckow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, defended his title against light heavyweight champion Young Stribling, aka King of the Canebrakes, from Bainbridge, Georgia. Schmeling was 43-4-3 coming in. Stribling was 239-12-15. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Max Schmeling vs Young Stribling (July 3, 1931) -XIII-



Fighter's Info

  • Max Schmeling

  • Young Stribling

Origin Klein Luckow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Date of Birth(Age) 1905.09.28 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L10+D4=70
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Trainer Max Machon

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1948.10.31 Richard Vogt 45-4-6 L(PTS) 10/10
1948.10.02 Hans Draegestein 7-3-5 W(TKO) 9/10
1948.05.23 Walter Neusel 63-12-8 L(PTS) 10/10
1947.12.07 Hans Draegestein 7-1-4 W(PTS) 10/10
1947.09.28 Werner Vollmer 5-6-2 W(KO) 7/10
1939.07.02 Adolf Heuser 71-7-7 W(KO) 1/15

