On July 3, 1931 at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, heavyweight champion Max Schmeling, the “Black Uhlan of the Rhine” from Klein Luckow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, defended his title against light heavyweight champion Young Stribling, aka King of the Canebrakes, from Bainbridge, Georgia. Schmeling was 43-4-3 coming in. Stribling was 239-12-15. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…