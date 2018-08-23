Could Floyd and McGregor have opened a Pandora’s Box that will never again be sealed?

This is not a case of two champions who have beaten everyone in their way to be the last two standing and compare favorably on paper…

Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, an undefeated fighter weighing 158 pounds and sporting 20 million online followers and the nod of Anthony Joshua is set to square off over 12 rounds against a 200-pound man who has never before stood in a boxing ring and lays dubious claim to a skill set more often found in the octagon. And this is the main event.

It doesn’t sound like much of an event at all, never mind a main event, but in a year that has already seen the second biggest pay-per view payday ever paid out to two fighters who could almost be described by the above paragraph, is it really so strange?

Olajide William Olatunji, otherwise known as KSI, is a YouTuber, an internet influencer, a 25-year-old Englishman with one boxing match under his belt, a victory over another YouTuber who had never before been in the ring and who almost certainly never will be again. KSI is more famous for playing video games than his shucking and jiving and will take on 23-year-old YouTuber and internet influencer Logan Paul of the United Sates, who has yet to whet his noodle in the ring and is most famous, or infamous, for filming suicide victims in a Japanese forest and posting them online. And it’s predicted to be the biggest internet event of all time.

What the hey? Is the online world about to turn another established industry on its head just as it did when it led to the no talent Kardashians ruling the idiot box and Uber wiping the floor with the Yellow Cab? Could Mayweather and McGregor have opened a Pandora’s Box that will never again be sealed?

It sounds like Mayweather-McGregor II. The recipe is the same: Two fellows who like to diss each other publicly. Two pre-fight news conferences, with one competitor dressed in a suit, the other dressed in sweats. A load of insults and pushing and shoving. Both fighters backed by millions of online followers. An unorthodox pair of combatants.

Everyone knew that Mayweather would win easily. That’s where we diverge. No one knows who will win this one. But this is not a case of two champions who have beaten everyone in their way to be the last two standing and compare favorably on paper. This pair have nothing to lose. They’re not being managed to death to line the pockets of their promoters. They won’t be careful not to lose the next big payday of the future. There will be no practising a weak left hook. And there will be no draw on Saturday night. One of these fighters, and I use that term loosely, will lose before the final bell of a 12th round. And that’s what we came for. This is why we will gladly pay the $8 to watch this one live on YouTube. This will be an evening to remember. But don’t take my word for it, take the word of those who should know such as Post Malone, Keemster and RiceGum all of whom back KSI, for what it’s worth.