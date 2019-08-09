For those inclined to support a freak show or want to see a man hurt, this fight is for you.

It’s a story as old as water. A former champion is down on his luck. Having run out of ideas and money, he continues to do what he did best, which is to fight. He figures he still has what it takes. He knows from experience that glory is just a punch away. If he keeps winning, even against negligible competition, he might earn a nice payday down the line. His chances of getting another title shot are zero to none, everyone knows that, but he is surrounded by enablers more interested in making a quick buck than protecting the fighter from himself.

Oliver McCall is 54 years old. He won WBC heavyweight title in 1994 by stopping then-undefeated Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium. He defended the belt once, against 44-year-old Larry Holmes, before losing the title to Frank Bruno, less than a year after he won it. The inevitable rematch with Lewis, two and half years after their first fought, was a disgrace. His promoter Don King reportedly dragged him out of a crack house to fight Lennox again, and McCall behaved accordingly.

McCall is durable. He can take a punch. But even if he was as skilled as Archie Moore or Bernard Hopkins, which he was not, McCall is too old to be playing this game. Boxing commissions are supposed to vet the fighters with a battery of tests to determine their suitability for battle. But the New Mexico Athletic Commission, which licenses and regulate all professional and amateur boxing fighting in the state, has failed to do due diligence.

On September 28, at the Corral Arena in Hobbs, New Mexico, Oliver “The Atomic Bull” McCall (59-14, 38 KOs) will fight again, this time against someone named Grover Young (13-27-3, 9 KOs). For those inclined to support a freak show or want to see a man hurt, this fight is for you.