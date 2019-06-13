Watching the EBU European Cruiserweight Champion is like watching a prime Mike Tyson.

He is by far one of the strongest fighters in the division. He comes forward like a bulldozer; bullying anything in his path…

Professional record: 20-0 (14 KOs)

Nationality: Belgium

Pro debut: 2011

Age: 30

Weight class: Cruiserweight

Height: 6ft

Reach: 71

Amateur record: 23-4

Last fight: vs. Micki Nielsen

Fights to watch:

Yves Ngabu vs. Engin Karakaplan

Yves Ngabu vs. Geoffrey Battelo

Yves Ngabu vs. Peter Erdos

Trainer: Dominic Ingle

Current EBU European Cruiserweight Champion

With Usyk moving to heavyweight the Cruiserweight decision is very open. The Ukrainian has left a massive gap to be filled and the division is definitely full of talent. From the prospects to the elite—everyone is trying to make it to the top of the tree.

Yves Ngabu is no exception. The now EBU European Cruiserweight Champion will also be hoping to take over the division and after only 20 fights he is off to a prosperous start.

The Belgium fighter has been professional for almost 8 years and is undefeated but has yet to have a real breakout fight that will show off his abilities. However, now linked up with Dominic Ingle it should be easier for him to get some fights and maybe a bit more exposure.

The European championship is a respected belt and it tends to be a title that sets prospects up for bigger and better accomplishments. Fighters such as David Haye, Marco Huck and Johnny Nelson have all held that belt and have gone on to become World Champions.

Ngabu is one of boxing’s top prospects. Whilst he isn’t exactly young, with his ability he definitely can achieve much more in the sport. And his fighting style is remarkable.

At times watching the Belgium is like watching a prime Mike Tyson. Whilst he might not have the explosion of the heavyweight, he certainly has the same system. His high guard and constant head movement: bobbing and weaving, is right out of the D’Amato textbook.

One of his biggest strengths is his aggression up close, forcing his opponents on to the back foot. He is by far one of the strongest fighters in the division. He comes forward like a bulldozer; bullying anything in his path.

The most impressive quality to Ngabu’s game is his defense. It’s almost impossible to find a front foot fighter with his ability to defend himself. Not only is his head movement so fast, but he has one of the forgotten assets in boxing. Blocking a punch.

Fighters like Tyson Fury and Lomachenko are known for their defensive skills and the ability to make their opponents miss; however, Ngabu’s uses his high guard to block shots coming at him. Which makes it is extremely hard to hit him clean.

His chin is super glued to his chest and his hands stay pinned to his temple. So there aren’t many openings. But his defense doesn’t only allow him to block punches but get on the inside and land short combinations

As he is fairly short and his arms aren’t particularly long, he doesn’t really work behind a jab to get up close. Whilst his head movement gets him inside, it also means he has to be extremely good at cutting off the ring.

At long range his work rate is pretty non-existent and with his short arms, taller fighters can let their hands go without worrying about getting countered. Ngabu’s game is all about working on the inside so once he is in range, he tends to load up and as the fight goes on his punches visibly drain.

Despite his flaws, Ngabu will give anyone in the Cruiserweight division problems. For fighters on the way up; hoping to pick up a European title, they have a tough task in front of them. It’s just a shame he isn’t very active.