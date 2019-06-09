Judah was a spitfire blessed with dazzling skill and captivating charisma. (Mario Gonzalez)

My first image of Zab Judah was via a news segment in New York City, a couple of decades ago. It was as if lightning flashed across my television screen. He was a white hot amateur at the time, blessed with blistering speed and very respectable power. Under the tutelage of his father, Yoel Judah, a kickboxing standout, the Brooklyn native would rise to stardom, frequently mentioned and praised heavily by the likes of Max Kellerman, nabbing two division belts along the way.

I was on a date the first time I saw him in person. He was near the end of his amateur career. I recall the brisk and assured manner in which he walked the streets of the city. I was too startled, perhaps a bit too starstruck to say anything. Several years later, I redeemed myself from my fanboy moment when I caught sight of him during the Bernard Hopkins vs. Keith Holmes fight at Madison Square Garden which I’d attended and for which he was present. At the time he was a confident, undefeated hot shot making noise in the industry, particularly at Jr. Welterweight and I’d achieved some status for myself that I figured made it possible to approach the budding star and offer my regards, which he received rather cordially.

It wasn’t very long thereafter that the great potential from Brooklyn’s next big thing began to unravel at the hands of Kostya Tszyu. However, like all great fighters the gifted Judah would bounce back, again and again, displaying glimpses of that great promise, yet, only to disappoint, again and again. No one in their right mind could ever deny that Zab Judah had the goods; it was the discipline and focus for the long haul that would have no doubt raised that greatness to its fullest which seemed to always be lacking.

Time is a respecter if no one. All must account to it, for what we did or did not make of its gifts to us. Once upon a time, Zab Judah was a young sprite, a spitfire blessed with dazzling skill and captivating charisma. The world lay at his feet. Today, he is 41 and finds himself recovering from a brutal loss, courtesy of the relentless Cletus Seldin (24-1 (20 KOs). Reports of the former two-division champion being in a coma, though widespread, have been dismissed as inaccurate. Although, there is apparent bleeding on the brain, he is said to be on the mend.

The sun sets for us all, one way or another. It appears, by most accounts, for the once dynamic wonder kid and champion out of Brownsville—“never ran, never will”—the end to a promising, yet, topsy-turvy career has finally come to a close.