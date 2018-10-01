Zab Judah vs. Wayne Martell

By Boxing News on October 1, 2018
Zab Judah vs. Wayne Martell
Zab had lost major fights to Kostya Tszyu and Cory Spinks and his career was in freefall.

On Oct. 2, 2004 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, former IBF junior welterweight champion Zab Judah, from Brooklyn, New York, met Wayne Martell from Belcourt, North Dakota, for an obscure welterweight title. At 31-2, Zab had lost big fights to Kostya Tszyu in 2001 and Cory Spinks in 2004 and the hit-or-miss aspect of his career was just beginning. But the 24-2 Martell wasn’t going to upset the applecart, no matter how unsteady the applecart was in those years…

Zab Judah vs Wayne Martell (full fight)



Fighter's Info

  • Zab Judah

  • Wayne Martell

Real Name Zabdiel Judah
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.10.27 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W42+L9+D0=53
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Yoel Judah

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.12.07 Paul Malignaggi 32-5-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.04.27 Danny Garcia 25-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.03.24 Vernon Paris 26-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2011.07.23 Amir Khan 25-1-0 L(KO) 5/12
2011.03.05 Kaizer Mabuza 23-6-3 W(TKO) 7/12
2010.11.06 Lucas Martin Matthysse 27-0-0 W(SD) 12/12

