On Oct. 2, 2004 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, former IBF junior welterweight champion Zab Judah, from Brooklyn, New York, met Wayne Martell from Belcourt, North Dakota, for an obscure welterweight title. At 31-2, Zab had lost big fights to Kostya Tszyu in 2001 and Cory Spinks in 2004 and the hit-or-miss aspect of his career was just beginning. But the 24-2 Martell wasn’t going to upset the applecart, no matter how unsteady the applecart was in those years…