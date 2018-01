Judah was undefeated at 18-0. Negron was 17-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 16, 1999 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Zab Judah, from Brooklyn, New York, fought Wilfredo Negron, from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, for the interim IBF light welterweight title. Judah was undefeated at 18-0 going in. Negron was 17-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…